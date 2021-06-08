UPDATE: Pooh Shiesty was reportedly charged with aggravated battery after shooting a security guard. According to TMZ, the rapper was being escorted out of King Of Diamonds nightclub in Miami when he allegedly confronted one guard about money that had fallen out of his pants. Pooh reportedly shot a round in the direction of the guard. The guard was reportedly taken to the hospital after getting hit in the right ankle. By the time police had arrived, the rapper was reportedly already gone. See below for more information.

Screenshot via Complex

Pooh Shiesty has reportedly surrendered to authorities in Miami, Florida regarding his alleged involvement in a shooting, according to The Shade Room.

The gossip blog claims that the Memphis rapper's attorney confirmed the news with them. The incident in question appears to stem from a recent nightclub appearance, which ended in gunfire.

We have reached out to a rep for Pooh Shiesty and we will keep you posted with more information as we hear back.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

A week ago, the rapper was involved in an incident in Miami, Florida when somebody reportedly stole $40,000 from him. The 1017-signed artist responded to the rumors by saying, "False allegations nothing never been took from me." Witnesses who attended the event also said that shots were fired. It's unclear if the two incidents are connected.

This comes after the tremendous success of Pooh's breakout single "Back In Blood" with Lil Durk. The song has been certified double-platinum, setting the tone for the rapper's burgeoning career in the rap game. Pooh has not made any public statements about allegedly surrendering to the cops. We will update this post when he does.

