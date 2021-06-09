Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty is reportedly facing a mandatory minimum sentence of twenty years after being charged with aggravated battery for his alleged role in a Miami nightclub shooting. The rapper was reportedly being escorted out of King Of Diamonds by security guards when a stack of money fell from his pants. An altercation happened and Shiesty allegedly fired his gun at the floor, which struck a security guard in the ankle.

According to lawyer Moe Gangat, the 1017-aligned artist will face a judge this week, where it will be determined whether he gets released on bond. Gangat said in a video posted to Instagram that Shiesty has a good chance at getting out. He will reportedly be facing the same judge in Florida that he previously had a few months ago. He was released on more serious charges then.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Shiesty surrendered himself to authorities on Tuesday-- a week after the incident allegedly happened. At the time, there were reports that Shiesty had $40,000 stolen from him at the club. He shot down that narrative by publicly stating, "False allegations nothing never been took from me."

We will keep you informed as the rapper is expected to appear before a judge today. Free Shiesty.