Pooh Shiesty is in the midst of a triumphant run, having easily established himself as one of the rap game's breakout new artists. In fact, Gucci Mane's 1017 signee will likely wrap up 2021 with at least one or two hits dominating the Billboard charts, a clear sign that the Guwop co-sign still holds value. At this rate, there's no reason to believe that Shiesty's Lil Durk-assisted "Back In Blood" won't be exactly that for the Memphis rapper, as it's already hit an impressive new milestone.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Following an official gold certification from the RIAA on February 22nd, Pooh Shiesty's "Black In Blood" has since achieved platinum eligibility only a few short weeks later. Having officially sold over one-million album-equivalent units, it's looking like the track will mark the first -- and surely not the last -- platinum plaque of his career. Given how popular "Back In Blood" has proven to be, no doubt fueled by the fact that Durk is in the midst of his own monumental run, this latest development is hardly surprising.

In case you missed it, "Back In Blood" stems from Shiesty's debut mixtape Shiesty Season, which arrived earlier in February. Should you be seeking more from Pooh Shiesty, be sure to check out our exclusive Rise & Grind interview with the rapper right here.