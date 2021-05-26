You can't deny Gucci Mane's ear for talent. GuWop's legacy is cemented in the history books of hip-hop but it's not only because of his incredible output over the course of his career. It's his ability to identify talent and introduce them to the world. That's why Pooh Shiesty's ascent to stardom has been exciting. Shiesty Season has been among some of the best rap releases of the year. The Spring Deluxearrived on Friday, adding four new songs to the tracklist including a collaboration with Lil Baby.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Though it's unclear what type of numbers the deluxe edition will do, considering it's only four additional tracks, Shiesty is still racking up streams and sales. "Back In Blood" ft. Lil Durk has remained one of the biggest anthems of the year, even if it was released in 2020. Now, the two rappers have taken the record to new heights as it's officially eligible for 2x platinum status by the RIAA.

The two artists have formed solid chemistry on wax that they extended on Durk's The Voice (Deluxe). Earlier this week, they unveiled the visual for their collaboration on the project, "Should've Ducked."

Hopefully, we get a Pooh Shiesty appearance on Durk and Lil Baby's forthcoming, Voice Of The Heroes project which is expected to drop next week.

Congrats to Shiesty and Durk on their new certification.