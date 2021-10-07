Hip-hop fans are reacting to the news that Pooh Shiesty will stand trial at the end of this month, during which he faces a potential life sentence for allegedly shooting a man in the buttocks in a federal armed robbery case.

The rapper previously requested for his trial to be delayed until next year. However, his legal team announced that Shiesty changed his mind and he's ready to head to court this month, where he will be tried with a possible life sentence hanging in the cards. If he's convicted of the most serious count in his indictment, discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, he will be getting life behind bars.



While it isn't entirely news that Shiesty is facing a life sentence -- this information was initially shared in June, but it's trending on social media this week -- fans have been reacting to this in droves. It's being alleged that Shiesty, real name Lontrell Williams, drove a lime green McLaren to a hotel to buy a pair of designer sneakers, also hoping to negotiate an extension on his rental car at the same time. The 21-year-old rapper arrived with his co-defendant Bobby Brown, his road manager, and Jayden Darosa, the driver. An altercation allegedly happened during the sneaker deal when Shiesty pulled a gun out and pointed it, and when the man tried to get away, Shiesty allegedly fired at him and struck him in the buttocks.

Later this month, Shiesty and his legal team will be working to get the rapper freed. His trial begins on October 25. He is presently scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud New York, which kicks off shortly after his court date. It's likely that he will not be free in time for his performance.

We will continue to keep you posted as more information comes out regarding Pooh Shiesty's legal case.



