He was slated to be next in line as he emerged from Gucci Mane's 1017 Records, and although he has been tapped for inclusion in XXL's 2021 Freshman class, Pooh Shiesty will have to celebrate his latest accomplishment from behind bars. We previously reported on the rapper's latest set of legal troubles after he was arrested earlier this month in connection to a shooting that reportedly occurred in Miami.

Shiesty was initially granted a $10K bond but it was quickly revoked due to another shooting case that took place back in October 2020. There was hope for his team after the victim, King of Diamonds security guard Frivin Dor, recanted his statement. It's reported that Dor was hit in the ankle and the Miami Herald stated that he is refusing to cooperate with authorities.

Despite the witness recanting, Pooh Shiesty will remain behind bars. It's reported that a judge has denied the rapper's bond and he is to remain incarcerated until his preliminary hearing on July 22. The Miami Herald also reported that federal authorities have been seeking charges against Shiesty for the October 2020 shooting that they allege was a drug deal that went sour.

The most recent King of Diamonds altercation took place during Memorial Day Weekend and was said to have occurred after a wad of cash fell out of his pocket and patrons attempted to grab the money. A ruckus broke out and Dor allegedly escorted Shiesty out of the club and a warrant states that once the rapper got ahold of his gun, he reportedly fired off a shot that hit the security guard.

Dor later claimed that he didn't even recall speaking to authorities about the incident because he was on painkillers at the time. If convicted of this recent shooting, it's reported that Pooh Shiesty is looking at upwards of 20 years in prison.

