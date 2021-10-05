Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty is one step closer to becoming a free man. The "Back In Blood" artist's legal team has announced that Shiesty has withdrawn his request to delay his trial, stating that it's in the rapper's "best interest to proceed" with his trial beginning at the end of this month.

Shiesty's lawyers previously filed a form to have his trial delayed until at least December in a robbery case where the rapper is being accused of shooting a man in the buttocks. Prosecutors were fine with the proposed delay, but the artist's lawyers reversed the delay request on Monday, stating that Shiesty will be okay with starting his trial on October 25.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The 21-year-old, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, pleaded not guilty to his charges, which carry a possible life sentence. He has been in jail since June.

Pooh Shiesty had a breakout year in music, becoming one of the most sought-after rappers from Memphis. The 1017 signee has collaborated with the likes of Gucci Mane, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, G Herbo, Jack Harlow, and others.

We will keep you updated as more news is revealed in Shiesty's upcoming trial. The trial will be kicking off on October 25.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

