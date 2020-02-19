20-year old Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke was tragically murdered in his Hollywood Hills home early this morning after two masked men broke in, shot him multiple times, and reportedly robbed the place. Exact details surrounding his murder are currently unclear but recent updates report that, in the hours leading up to his death, the rapper was partying with friends at the crib. It is also being reported that the property was not owned by Pop Smoke and that he may have simply been renting it. Plenty of his fans and peers have spoken out to send their light and positivity to the New Yorker's loved ones, including 50 Cent who suggested that jealousy may have played a part in the murder. Now, Nicki Minaj is uttering something similar, writing her own statement about envy and how success is never achieved without it.

"The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave," wrote Nicki Minaj in her tribute post to Pop Smoke, implying that this could have been an inside job. As of right now, there is no information regarding the men that shot the rapper. No arrests have been made in connection to the break-in but Minaj seems sure that it was fueled by jealousy. One man was placed in handcuffs but it was later determined that he had no connection to the crime. It wouldn't be entirely shocking if Minaj's suggested theory is factual since Pop Smoke was on the rise in the rap game, attracting a bunch of new eyes on him. As more details begin to leak surrounding the circumstances of his death, this will probably either be proven or debunked. "Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop," she added.

Pop Smoke was one of the artists that Nicki Minaj has been championing in recent months. Believing in his talent and ability to represent the city of New York, Minaj hopped on the official remix to "Welcome to the Party," which helped expose the 20-year-old to a whole new crowd. Minaj sparsely hands out her co-sign so, when she did, it was especially meaningful. The rapper had been fueling all this hype with a new album too, following up his break-out Meet the Woo which housed the original "Welcome to the Party." It's been exactly one week since the rapper dropped Meet the Woo 2.

While jealousy may very well have played a part in the shooters' intent to kill Pop Smoke, it's possible that the rapper had no connection to his killers as well. Following his death, fans of the late artist brought up the fact that he recently forgot to blur out his address on a video showing one of his luggage tags. His location was made public information as a direct result, which may point to this being a random robbery.

Nicki Minaj is among many to have sent their condolences to the family of Pop Smoke. Kehlani, 50 Cent, Quavo, Freddie Gibbs, and the entirety of YSL Records all shared tribute posts to the young man this morning.

As more information continues to be released regarding the death of the rising star, we will keep you posted. Rest in peace to Pop Smoke, a young Brooklyn King gone too soon.