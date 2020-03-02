Pop Smoke Death
- MusicPop Smoke's Alleged Killer Denied Bail In LA CountyThe teen who allegedly killed Pop Smoke in early 2020 was denied bail.By Taylor McCloud
- CrimePop Smoke's Accused Killer Won't Face Death PenaltyProsecutors told the judge that they would not be pursuing the death penalty against Pop Smoke's accused killer.By Aron A.
- MusicPop Smoke's Mother Sympathizes With Families Of Her Son's MurderersPop Smoke's mother Audrey Jackson hit the Breakfast Club today to discuss her son's legacy and her new anti-gun violence initiative.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CulturePop Smoke's Parents Debut Anti-Gun Violence PSAHis parents also cited a list of things the late rapper will never be able to do due to gun violence. By Madusa S.
- CrimePop Smoke's Accused Killer Goes Live On Instagram From JailOne of the individuals arrested in Pop Smoke's murder case shows face on Instagram Live.By Aron A.
- MusicFivio Foreign Says He's Mad Pop Smoke's Alleged Killers Got Locked UpFivio Foreign chops it up with Vlad TV about Pop Smoke and the arrest of the alleged killers.By Aron A.
- CrimePop Smoke Murder Case: How LAPD Tracked Down SuspectsDetectives from LAPD reveal that they were on the pavement looking for clues.By Aron A.
- MusicPop Smoke's Murder Suspects Charged, Possibly Face Death PenaltyTwo men and two teenagers have been charged with murder and robbery in the death of Pop Smoke.By Aron A.
- MusicJuice WRLD & Pop Smoke Posthumously Hold Top Spots On Apple MusicDeceased hip-hop stars Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke prove their legacies will live on forever after they occupied the #1 and #2 spots on Apple Music with their posthumous albums "Legends Never Die" and "Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon," respectively.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicQuavo Expresses Regret Over Not Giving Pop Smoke Advice About Housing SituationsQuavo reveals just how close he was to Pop Smoke. By Rose Lilah
- MusicSteven Victor On Pop Smoke's Murder Investigation: "Justice Will Be Served"Steven Victor and 50 Cent join Ebro to speak on Pop Smoke's "Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon" album as well as the investigation into the New York rapper's death.By Rose Lilah
- CrimePop Smoke's Murder Investigation Set Back Due To COVID-19: ReportAs LAPD resources are being prioritized for the pandemic, many cases, including Pop Smoke's murder, are being pushed back.By Aron A.
- MusicPop Smoke Posthumous Album Gets Release DatePop Smoke will be releasing a new album posthumously.By Rose Lilah
- MusicPop Smoke's Family & Steven Victor Give Update On New Music ReleasesSteven Victor, the man who signed Pop Smoke, along with the late rapper's family announced their plans to release new posthumous music.By Lynn S.
- MusicPop Smoke's Final Interview Is Out NowPop Smoke was interviewed by Complex two weeks prior to his murder, and that editorial piece is now available.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CulturePop Smoke 911 Call Reveals Complete Chaos After Rapper Was ShotThe audio from the 911 call made moments after Pop Smoke was shot reveals that the caller failed to provide many details amid the commotion that had ensued.By Lynn S.
- MusicFivio Foreign Talks Pop Smoke's Death & Explains Deal With MaseFivio Foreign stopped by HOT 97 for a brief chat with Paul Rosenberg to discuss new music, finding out about Pop Smoke's death & the truth behind his deal with Mase.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicPop Smoke Celebrated In Lively Brooklyn ProcessionPop Smoke's memory was honoured during a celebration of life in his Brooklyn neighbourhood of Canarsie on Thursday.By Lynn S.
- MusicPop Smoke To Be Laid To Rest In Brooklyn Later This Week: ReportPop Smoke's death certificate provides new details. By Noah C