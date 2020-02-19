Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke, one of the rising stars of the rap game, was tragically shot and killed after a home invasion robbery at his Hollywood Hills home this morning. The man was 20-years-old.

His death has shaken the community to its core, leading us all to reflect on the finality of life and how, in an instant, everything can be taken away from us. Just last week, Pop Smoke was celebrating the tremendous success of his new album, Meet The Woo 2, which debuted within the Top 10 on the Billboard 200. Now, we're hearing this shocking news about his life being taken away far too soon.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

As of right now, details surrounding his murder are unclear. Two masked men wearing hoodies are reported to have broken into his home before shooting the rapper multiple times and fleeing by foot. The 20-year-old was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Pop Smoke's peers within the rap world have been sending their condolences to his family and friends, reacting to the news on social media. Stars like Nicki Minaj, Quavo, Young M.A, Kehlani, and more have shared their thoughts on the young man's passing.

Rest in peace to Pop Smoke, who will forever live on in our hearts. Let's all let out the loudest "woo" in his honor.