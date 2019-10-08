Nicki Minaj has been in a legal dispute with her former stylist for a while now. It all allegedly started in 2017 when Maher Jridi was working with Nicki. He said that he spent thousands renting outfits for her and she never reimbursed him, nor did she return the clothes. He sued her but she countersued on the claim that he overcharged her.



Although Jridi has been trying to dodge a deposition in their legal battle, the judge sided with Nicki Minaj in her motion to grill him, according to The Blast. The court ordered stated that Nicki Minaj will “be permitted to depose Plaintiff by videoconference, at such time to be agreed by the parties" but she has until October 30th.

Nicki Minaj was recently deposed in the case last month on film. Like Jay-Z and Cardi B, she was pushing to have the deposition sealed. She rushed to the court in late September alleging her former stylist was refusing to have the deposition kept private. “Even though parties dealing with each other in good faith routinely enter into form confidentiality stipulations to facilitate the free exchange of confidential information and testimony during discovery, here, Plaintiff refuses to do so," she argued.

In other Nicki-related news, she appeared on "Fendi" with PnB Rock and Murda Beatz. It appears as though the song ended her short-lived retirement but hopefully, we can expect a new project from her in the near future.