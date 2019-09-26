PnB Rock Calls On Nicki Minaj & Murda Beatz For "Fendi" Single

She may have announced her retirement, but when you call yourself the queen, you're able to make whatever moves you like. On Wednesday, news circulated that PnB Rock's single "Fendi" featuring Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz would be released at midnight. Right on time, the track made its way to streaming services, and, according to Fendi itself, the single will act as a theme song for Nicki Minaj's collection with the brand.

While this track will satisfy Nicki's fans who believed that they wouldn't receive any new music from the rapper until the release of her next album, Nicki still isn't giving up many details regarding her forthcoming project. She did, however, share with Elle that the record is "fierce, fun, and unapologetic."

“It’s probably the most excited I’ve been about an album release in a really long time. I’m happy that we’re not making my fans wait for another album, like I’ve done in the past," she said. "This one incorporates all the things people love about Nicki, but it also just has a way bigger sound, so it goes perfectly with the collection." Give "Fendi" a few listens and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Ain't gotta get all done up for my dude

My attitude is the baddest thing that's on me boo

You do you

So tell them dirty b*tches I'm the queen sleaze

When he put it in me I go squeeze squeeze