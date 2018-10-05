maher jridi
- MusicNicki Minaj's Ex-Stylist Pleads For Court Not To Dismiss Lawsuit Against HerIn October, Nicki Minaj was sued for not returning designer clothes borrowed by her ex-stylist, Maher Jridi.By Noah C
- GossipNicki Minaj Asks Judge To Wrap Up $72K Stylist CaseNicki Minaj thinks her innocence has been proven.By Chantilly Post
- MusicNicki Minaj Blamed For Stylists Who Say They Didn't Get Paid Their $25KLegal drama.By Arielle London
- GossipNicki Minaj Set To Depose Ex-Stylist In Designer Clothes Lawsuit: ReportNicki Minaj's former stylist will be facing the wrath of the pop star herself. By Aron A.
- MusicNicki Minaj To Be Deposed In $74K Stylist Lawsuit: ReportNicki's got a court case coming up. By Chantilly Post
- MusicNicki Minaj Countersues Ex-Stylist For Allegedly Not Paying Back $12K: ReportNicki Minaj claps back at her former stylist.By Aron A.
- MusicNicki Minaj Reportedly Sued For $74K By Former StylistNicki Minaj has been accused of stopping a bag, of all things. By Mitch Findlay