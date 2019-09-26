Nicki Minaj is reportedly fearing that a recent deposition she just did might leak online, so she’s asking a judge to stop it from doing so. TheBlast obtained documents that reveal Nicki, who’s real name is Onika Maraj, has asked for a court order to be entered by the judge, prohibiting the release of her videotaped deposition.

Nicki was recently deposed on September 20th in Los Angeles by her ex-stylist Maher Jridi, as part of his lawsuit accusing her of refusing to return expensive clothes.

Minaj is accusing Jridi of refusing to agree not to release the videotape. She says, “Even though parties dealing with each other in good faith routinely enter into form confidentiality stipulations to facilitate the free exchange of confidential information and testimony during discovery, here, Plaintiff refuses to do so.”

The motion continues, “Given Maraj’s fame as a world- renowned rapper and entertainer, she fears Plaintiff intends to publicly disseminate confidential document discovery and pre-trial testimony in order to embarrass or otherwise damage her.”

Nicki fears Jridi is intending to use the information against her outside of court. She said, “Jridi will not suffer any prejudice by entry of a confidentiality stipulation, in fact, his refusal to enter into such an agreement raises concerns that he intends to use the information and testimony for purposes other than to address the issues in this litigation.”

A judge has yet to rule for Nicki, but we’ll keep you posted.

