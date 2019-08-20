There's a new development in some Cardi B legal issue every single day, it seems. She's facing several lawsuits but she's not backing down from a single one of them. A man sued Cardi B for $5M arguing that she stole his picture for the cover of Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1. Although she's asked to have the case thrown out entirely, her attempts have proven to be successful yet. However, it looks like her private testimony and documents from the case will be available for the public after a judge ruled against keeping her deposition sealed.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

According to The Blast, Cardi's documents will be filed un-redacted after the man suing her, Kevin Michael Brophy Jr, tried to block the judge from tossing the case by asking for the docs to be sealed. He said these files could be regarded as "'sensational and gossip-worthy' and potentially embarrassing to Cardi B as a celebrity” if it ends up being public.

Unfortunately, the judge didn't see it that way. "There are neither compelling reasons nor good cause to file these documents under seal," he said. “The parties do not identify any undesirable effect if they were to publish those images for the first time. Lastly, a generalized concern about 'gossip' or possible embarrassment fails to outweigh the presumption in favor of access.”

Tough love from the judge.