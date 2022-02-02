Nicki season is quickly approaching. Nicki Minaj is preparing for a formal return this Friday with the release of her new single, "Do We Have A Problem" ft. Lil Baby. The music video is set to star Joseph Sikora and Cory Hardrict, which built even further anticipation for its release. It'll be the first taste of solo music from Nicki since the re-release of Pink Friday last year, where she dropped off three new tracks, including "Seeing Green" ft. Drake and Lil Wayne.



Ahead of the release of her new single, Nicki's made the rounds at various radio stations including The Morning Hustle where she recently addressed the possibilities of working with the City Girls. The Miami duo were under fire when they sided with team Cardi in the midst of the Bronx MC's feud with Nicki. Then, an old video emerged of JT seemingly taking shots at both Nicki and Cardi from before they were famous. And both of these instances seemed to have left a bad impression on Nicki.

When asked if she would work with the City Girls, Nicki Minaj kept quiet, which led to a follow-up question to clarify whether it wouldn't happen or if the song is already done.

"What I will say is that a few years ago, I saw a video of them and I asked someone on their team at that time. I asked someone about them," Nicki said, explaining that she did have an interest in working with them. "I was thinking about jumping on a record. One of their records that was out at the time. Then, social media happened with when people will say things about someone, like an artist. Whether they tweet it or say it. Or whether it gets pulled out of them in an interview or something like that."



Nicki continued to explain that comments on the internet and in interviews last forever. "An artist is a human being first," she continued. "If I was about to go out to dinner with you tonight and then I get something that says, 'Yo, she don't really fuck with you like that. She was saying this and she don't really like you...' I'm not gonna go out to dinner with you anymore because I know that I like you but you don't really like me."

She said it's hard to overlook these comments, especially if they were made on separate occasions over the course of a few years. She said it's "let go" and she's moved past it but she added, "Why would I work with someone that doesn't like me?"

