Bia couldn't believe that Nicki Minaj wanted to hop on the remix to her "Whole Lotta Money" hit, especially considering the acclaimed New York rapper doesn't just collaborate with anyone. Lil Nas x has been trying to snag himself a Nicki verse since he officially revealed that he was a Barb, just like several others in the industry who are hoping to one day lay a track with the Queen artist.

Yet, there are those who often find themselves ensnared in drama for their less than favorable comments about Minaj, including the City Girls who were faced with a scandal after there was reportedly leaked audio that surfaced in 2019 of JT going off about women in Rap while undermining Nicki's success.

The City Girls' friendship and collaboration with Cardi B didn't help any at the time, but now that all of the women have put the pettiness behind them, the Florida Rap duo are looking forward to one day working with Minaj. While sitting down with GQ's Me Actually series, JT and Yung Miami went "undercover" online and answered questions from fans.

“Where is the Nicki collab?” JT read before answering, “We’re hoping for in the future, seriously." She also addressed naysayers by adding, “A lot of people try to make fun of it like 'Ah, you’re never gonna get your feature,' but you never know what can happen." Some fans took that as a hint of what's to come while others still don't believe it will come together.

