Lil Nas X is being betrayed by the fanbase he was once so passionately a part of. The 22-year-old pop star has one of the most interesting backstories in the entire music industry, achieving notoriety as one of the most active Nicki Minaj stan accounts on Twitter before embarking on his own musical journey. During his rise to the top of the charts, he has shown love to Nicki on numerous occasions, even sharing a quick exchange with her on Twitter last year. Despite all the love he's displayed, the Barbz have seemingly taken issue with LNX constantly bringing up his Nicki fandom, attacking him online following the release of his latest single.

In his latest music video for "SUN GOES DOWN," Lil Nas X writes a letter to his younger self, reflecting on his time as a famous Barb before launching his music career. While some of Nicki's fans have supported him, Lil Nas has also received a lot of hateful messages-- enough that he has told the world that he's going to stop mentioning Nicki publicly.



"To the barbz who feel i’m using nicki’s name for attention, the song i released last night was recorded last year. and it’s about my life which 6 of those years were dedicated to nicki. it’s no fake love," wrote the rapper on Twitter. "But i understand how it looks so i will no longer mention her."

In the comments, people are telling LNX to quit paying attention to the hate. Even the official Young Money account showed love, replying, "Nah ignore em." One of the most popular Nicki fansites, @NickiDaily, also supported Lil Nas. "Please ignore them! We appreciate all the love," they wrote.

It's a shame that Lil Nas X doesn't feel as though he can publicly speak about one of his favorite artists anymore. Hopefully, we see a collaboration between these two chart-topping rappers to unite their fanbases.