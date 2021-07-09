If you aren't yet familiar with BIA, that's all about to change because during Nicki Minaj's Instagram Live session on Thursday night,the Queen rapper shined a huge spotlight on the rising female rapper. In addition to giving BIA the ultimate co-sign, Nicki also announced that she had blessed BIA's hit single "Whole Lotta Money" with a guest feature.



Michael Tran/Getty Images

As one would expect, Thursday night was huge for BIA. After getting to participate in a live Q&A with Nicki Minaj to being hit on by Drake, all eyes are now on the BIA, and to express her gratitude to the Beam Me Up Scotty artist, she sent out some kind words to Nicki via Twitter.

"I love you @NICKIMINAJ," BIA said in the heartfelt tweet. "I know you didn’t have to and you did and you will always have my heart for that. Nothing will ever change that. Thank you."

Hopefully, this marks just the first collaboration between the two femcees because as evidenced by their new single and Instagram Live session, BIA and Nicki Minaj have great chemistry together. Check out BIA's Nicki Minaj-assisted remix for "Whole Lotta Money" here.