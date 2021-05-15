Friday (May 14) has been flooded with new music as artists are showing up and showing out just ahead of the Summer months. J. Cole has been receiving praise regarding his album The Off-Season and Nicki Minaj surprised her Barbz by putting her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty on streaming services. The fan-favorite arrived with new tracks including "Seeing Green" which found Nicki reuniting with her YMCMB family, Drake and Lil Wayne.

As Nicki has been a trending topic on various platforms, City Girls star JT popped up on Twitter to share that she has something positive happening in her life. "Good news. >," JT tweeted, suggesting that whatever "good news" she has to share trump all else. However, the Barbz were quick to react and interpreted the message as the rapper suggesting that Megan Thee Stallion's album, Good News, was better than Nicki's release.

Of course, JT didn't say anything about Minaj or Megan, but Nicki's fans went on to reply with cruel comments, hateful remarks, and malicious memes by the thousands. "Y’all are really really weird & when y’all find out the actual good news," JT tweeted in response to the strange backlash she'd received. "Y’all gone feel real sh*tty! Like I swear my mind don’t be in Stan account mode, I’m an actual person!"

JT has been the subject of ongoing negativity since she and boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert confirmed their relationship. Check out her tweets and some of the responses she received below.



