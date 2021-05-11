A preview of their Arena HOMME+ cover caused a bit of backlash and now the full feature with Lil Uzi Vert and JT has been released. The happy couple has been sharing all of their lovey-dovey moments on social media after keeping their romance under wraps. JT has recently come forward to discuss how Uzi spoiled her upon her release from prison and both she and Uzi have verbally battled it out with naysayers and critics online.

Following the release of their leaked Arena HOMME+ photoshoot, JT went to social media war with Uzi's ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd, and as the dust has settled on their back-and-forth, the rapper is back to boasting about her beau.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

The City Girls star uploaded a photo from their shoot and wrote over the image, "4 lifers! [heart eyes emoji]." JT added, "Fun fact: this was his cover & he included me. Thanks for having me baby can't wait until the official release our future kids got proof we so cool! [heart eyes emoji]." The mention of potential JT-Uzi babies has sent fans into a tizzy but it seems the rappers are more focused on their careers than parenthood.

Swipe below to check out a few posts and Arena HOMME+ photos.