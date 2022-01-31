It's been nearly four years since Nicki Minaj dropped her last album,Queen, though she hasn't been entirely absent. Every so often, she comes through with a solid guest verse, proving her lyrical prowess is still intact. Fans have been waiting for a new project, though, and it seems like the wait might soon be over.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj is preparing for her 2022 takeover this week with the release of her forthcoming single, "Do We Have A Problem" with Lil Baby. The rapper's forthcoming single will mark one of her first records as the main artist since the 2021 re-release of Beam Me Up Scotty. Early this morning, she ramped up the campaign in a series of tweets. She dropped a sultry bedroom selfie after teasing lyrics from the single in a poll. She also announced that the trailer for the music video would be arriving tomorrow.

Fans will get a taste of a live performance of the song on Thursday, Feb. 3rd when she heads to James Corden's show to debut the new single.

Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby have yet to work together but the Queen rapper has had nothing but praise for the Atlanta native. After he wished her a happy birthday on Instagram, she referred to him as "one of the future greats."

Check her tweets below.