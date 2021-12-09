After Lil Baby wished Nicki Minaj, a fellow Sagittarius, a happy birthday this week, the Queen predicted big things for the Atlanta rapper's music career, naming him one of the "future greats."

As the world celebrated Nicki's thirty-ninth birthday on Wednesday (December 8), the rapper shared some sexy photos of herself completely naked, using a birthday cake to cover up her nudity. Lil Baby, who was born a few days before Nicki in December, shared some birthday love for the rapper, reposting one of her pictures to his Instagram Stories.

"Happy b day Queen @nickiminaj," wrote Baby in his story.

Nicki quoted the post in her own upload, praising the My Turn rapper and predicting that he will go down as a legend one day.

"One of the future greats @lilbaby thx," she responded.



Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Of course, Baby wasn't alone in wishing the Queen a happy birthday. Millions of music fans joined the Barbz to celebrate her New York-bred superstar's big day, sharing their favorite songs from her, reminiscing on her funniest moments, and offering opinions on Nicki's best looks of all time. She was trending on Twitter for much of the day.

Do you agree with Nicki Minaj that Lil Baby is one of the future greats?



Screenshot via @nickiminaj on Instagram