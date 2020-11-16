Benny The Butcher, after reportedly being shot in the leg this weekend, is out of the hospital, according to a new video. The clip, posted by No Jumper, shows the Griselda rapper boarding a plane by use of crutches.

Johnny Nunez / WireImage Getty

According to TMZ, the New York rapper and his crew were shot at while visiting a local Walmart. Five men reportedly approached their vehicle in the parking lot with guns demanding they hand over their belongings. After firing a shot at Benny's leg, the robbers fled the scene. From there, he was taken to the hospital.

An investigation into the armed robbery is reportedly underway. At this time, no suspects have been identified.

Earlier this rapper Boosie was also shot in the leg during a trip to Dallas, and his collaborator Mo3 was shot and killed as well during a separate incident.

Many rappers on social media have sent well wishes to both rappers. "Get well Benny & Boosie we don’t need no to lose anymore!" Meek Mill wrote on Twitter, Sunday afternoon. "I’m so upset I can’t even spell," said Lil Uzi Vert, who also shot down a rumor revolving around his own death.

Check out the video of Benny below.

