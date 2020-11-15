Earlier this week, Dallas rapper Mo3 was killed at the age of 28. His death came as a huge shock to the Dallas rap scene, and among those who knew him best. In fact, Mo3 frequently collaborated with Boosie, who has expressed his sadness following Mo3's murder. Boosie was even in Dallas yesterday, where he helped celebrate Mo3's life with friends and family. Unfortunately, Boosie was shot during his trip to Dallas, although he is expected to be okay.

Now, according to TMZ, new details are emerging surrounding Mo3's death. Based on accounts from sources close to the situation, Mo3 was leaving a women's house on Wednesday when someone in another vehicle began following him. After a while, Mo3 realized what was happening and tried to escape the situation as he went on the I-35.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

After a while on the road, Mo3 crashed his vehicle, which led to him escaping on foot. That's when the man in the car got out, chased down the rapper, and shot him. Mo3 later died from his injuries in the hospital.

As it stands, there has been no arrest made in connection with the murder and police have yet to identify a potential suspect. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story as we will bring you all of the latest information.

