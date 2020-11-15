Hip-hop fans were worried yesterday as it was reported that Boosie's sprinter van had been shot at during a trip to Dallas, where he was paying his respects to Mo3, who was shot and killed this past week. Boosie did a lot of work with Mo3 in the past, and the people of Dallas were excited to see Boosie pay his respects in such an impactful way. Unfortunately, after visiting a venue in the city, someone allegedly opened fire on the van, which led to some speculation on social media.

According to TMZ, Boosie was shot in his leg but is going to be fine. The Dallas Police Department has confirmed this information as they noted that Boosie was taken to a local hospital and treated for his wound. In instances like the tweet below, some thought that Boosie wasn't, indeed, shot, however, those rumors were proven to be false.

Police say they arrived at the scene after reports of an alleged shooting but couldn't actually find a crime. By that point, the alleged parties had already fled the scene. Now, an investigation will take place.

With all of the violence happening right now, we hope Boosie and everyone else stays safe. This is a developing story so stay tuned for updates as we will bring those to you.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

