- SportsWorld Breaking Championship Won By Victor And NickaBoth title wins came against some of the biggest names in the sport.ByBen Mock1009 Views
- MusicMinneapolis Is Quietly Keeping Breakdancing Alive: How The Midwest Became A Hub For B-Boys & B-GirlsFrom the streets to the Olympics, breakdancing has come a long way since its inception. We caught up with House Of Dance Twin Cities owners, Jake "B-Boy Boogie B" Riley and Baoie Lee Riley to discuss the 2024 Paris Olympics, the evolution of breaking, and more. ByAron A.338 Views
- Pop CultureJohn Boyega Humbly Reacts To Denzel Washington ComparisonsHis latest film "Breaking" has fans—and the industry—lining Boyega up to follow in the Hollywood icon's footsteps.ByErika Marie3.0K Views
- AnticsLil Uzi Vert Shows Off Insane Breakdancing Moves During Party With JAY-Z & BeyoncéOf course Lil Uzi can breakdance.ByAlex Zidel41.3K Views
- SportsBreakdancing Declared An Olympic Sport, Fans ReactMany were surprised by the sport's upcoming inclusion in the 2024 Paris Olympic games.ByAlexander Cole2.3K Views
- CrimeBoosie Treated For Gunshot Wound After Dallas ShootingBoosie was in Dallas to pay his respects to Mo3ByAlexander Cole18.0K Views
- MusicMariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas" Awards Her 3 Guinness World RecordsMariah Carey thrives during the holidays. ByChantilly Post1406 Views
- MusicPlayboi Carti Reveals He's Been Suffering From "Worst Case" Of AsthmaPray for Young Carti. ByMitch Findlay7.5K Views
- SocietyCleveland Man Broadcasts Facebook Live Killing, Says He's Killed 15 MoreA Cleveland man claims to have taken 15 lives in an "Easter day slaughter." Only one victim has been identified, as the killing was broadcast on Facebook Live. ByAngus Walker47.3K Views
- SportsIsaiah Thomas' Sister Chyna Thomas Dies In Single-Car AccidentChyna Thomas, the 22-year-old sister of Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas, died in a single-car accident on Saturday morning. ByAngus Walker17.9K Views
- LifeDylann Roof Found Guilty On All 33 Counts For Charleston MassacreBREAKING: Dylann Roof has been found guilty of all 33 counts raised against him for the murder of nine black churchgoers at the Emanuel AME church in Charleston, SC. The jury must now decide whether to give him death or life in prison. ByAngus Walker188 Views
- LifeKim Kardashian Reportedly Wants To Divorce Kanye West & Keep Both ChildrenBREAKING: Kim Kardashian is reportedly building a divorce case against Kanye West and is seeking full custody of their children. ByAngus Walker220 Views
- LifeHoboken Train Crash Leaves At Least One Dead & Many InjuredA commuter train crashed into a New Jersey station, resulting in the death of at least one person.ByRose Lilah217 Views
- NewsAraabMuzik Shot In Harlem Parking GarageThe producer known as AraabMuzik was shot in the jaw and the right leg last night in Harlem. ByAngus Walker46.7K Views