In another tragic development, it has been reported Dallas rapper Mo3, real name Melvin Noble, has been killed in a drive-by shooting. He was 28.

According to The Sun, police confirmed that the shooting had transpired on a Dallas freeway leaving one man dead. Though police did not identify the victim, reports from Urban Islandz indicate that Mo3 was driving when another car pulled up alongside his vehicle and gunfire ensued. Mo3's vehicle proceeded to swerve and crash into a concrete barrier. Video footage has revealed the aftermath of the scene, which finds a man attempting to perform CPR on a seemingly lifeless body -- it will not be shared here.

Revolt TV, Akademiks, and Adam 22 of No Jumper, and most recently TMZ have since confirmed Mo3's death. At this time, it is unclear as to whether the shooting has claimed further lives, nor have police identified a suspect. In an update, TMZ's report has provided further details on how the shooting is alleged to have transpired. According to their report, both Mo3 and the gunman were driving on the I-35, when the gunman left his car and approached on foot. Upon seeing this, Mo3 fled the car and the gunman proceeded to open fire, hitting the rapper with a shot in the back of the head. He was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Mo3 was a beloved rapper and close collaborator of Boosie Badazz, with whom he worked on the recent Badazz Mo3 project. At this time, fans have been taking to social media to pay their respects. Between this and the recent death of King Von, it has been a particularly upsetting month for the hip-hop community. Rest in peace to Mo3, another young talent gone too soon.

This story is being updated as details emerge.