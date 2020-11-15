Responding to a theory that he will die at age 27, Lil Uzi Vert has clarified his statement that he plans to "leave this earth" at 27-years-old.

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

"I let this go for so long I never said I was gonna die," the rapper wrote on Twitter, Sunday afternoon. "Don't you know leave this earth is a term for taking DMT. I thought I was gonna really be one of those High ass N****s at 27 ....... SAY NO TO DRUGS !!!!!"

"At age 27, I will leave this earth for this man right here," Uzi said in the clip circulating social media, which was taken from an interview with Nardwuar. He also recently tweeted "I'm dropping two more albums then I'm out."

Uzi also spoke about the afterlife: "Every sin is the same killing is no different from stealing ... fighting is no different from having sex before marriage.. So tell me am I going to hell for living. Or am I going to hell for what I said ... remember actions speak louder than words.."

Uzi is fresh off of a new collaborative project with Future titled Pluto x Baby Pluto. The project debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 110,00-120,000 equivalent album sales in its first week. The album features a number of bangers, but "Plastic," in particular is a standout and is featured on our "Fire Emoji" playlist this week.

[Via]