The Houston Hottie is at it again. On Friday night, Megan Thee Stallion shared a video on Instagram of her fine self performing onstage complete with bouncing her booty along to the beat. Meg is famous for her twerking skills. She has been commended for her ability to squat in heels for long periods of time while her strong as hell knees keep her balanced, her ass always the star of the show. This video, though, is particularly impressive.

Meg drops it low, her long shiny mane dripping all around her, as she moves her most infamous asset up and down to the beat of her song, "Sex Talk." She captioned the post with a lyric from the song that starts the video off, "Ride it to the tip top," followed by a credit to the unknown crowdgoer who captured the moment: "dangggg s/o to who caught this lol." It's definitely a moment worth remembering, so we're glad whoever caught Meg's magic on camera decided to share it with the world. It was recently announced that Meg will be performing at the EA Sports Bowl for the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival, joining Meek Mill, DJ Khaled and of course, Meg's work husband DaBaby.