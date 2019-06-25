Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer is only beginning and Teyana Taylor decided to join in on the movement. After a successful past few months killing the rap game, the Houston hottie brought her talents to the 2019 BET Awards where she performed and hung out with a few celebrities. Following the ceremony, The Stallion made her way to an after-party where all celebrities joined to celebrate and turn up some more. As such, Teyana Taylor and Megan Thee Stallion hung out and had a good time. The two ladies were filmed having a good ol' twerking session and the captured video has only worked to set social media on fire.

The best part of the video is that you can also spot Trey Songz in the background. As you may recall, the R&B singing sensation is someone who has previously shown interest in the Stallion. His continual lurking was captured by the cameraman as he appears to be ready to risk it all one time for the culture. As soon as this hit the web, social media ate it up, and of course, offered their comical insight. Check out the video above and some of the funny responses to the moment below.