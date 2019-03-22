ass
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Fan Gets $60k Illegal Butt Shots To Copy Her AssOne Nicki Minaj fan is going to great lengths to replicate her ass.By Ben Mock
- StreetwearYung Miami Fans Praise Her Performance Hair, She Directs Their Attention To "The Ass" InsteadThe mother of two's outfit of the night left her cheeks uncovered so the audience could get a better view of her twerking.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCardi B Reveals Alternate Cover To New Single "Up"Cardi B reveals the second cover to her upcoming album "Up," showcasing the incredible view of her rooftop pool. By Mitch Findlay
- GramLizzo Flashes Her Butt In Her "Cute Panties"Lizzo continues spreading her confidence with a body-positive message about loving yourself.By Alex Zidel
- GossipAri Fletcher Disrespected By DJ Commenting On Her AssDJ tells Ari Fletcher in front of whole nightclub that he only "came here to see one thing": her ass. By Noah C
- MusicYoung M.A. Praises Fine Behind Of Insta BaddieYoung M.A. jokes about booty of woman who starred in her latest music video. By Noah C
- GramJordyn Woods Flaunts Her Curves In Sexy Swimsuit: See PicsJordyn Woods shows off her "assets" in latest thirst trap pic. By Kevin Goddard
- GramMegan Thee Stallion Twerks Onstage To “Sex Dreams," Showing Off Her Knees Of SteelThat thing could take an eye out!By Lynn S.
- AnticsLizzo Addresses Mooning The Masses During Lakers Game"It wasn't just, you know, flesh to seat." By Mitch Findlay
- RelationshipsMegan Thee Stallion Gets Her Booty Out In Couple'd Up Photo With MoneyBagg YoMoneyBagg Yo and Megan Thee Stallion are still going strong!By Alex Zidel
- NewsDoja Cat & Tyga Absolutely Revere The Booty On "Juicy"Doja Cat and Tyga deliver some NSFW visuals for their latest collaboration. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureNaomi Campbell Sets Out To Break The Internet With Bare-Butt Nude PhotoNaomi Campbell drops off her "Monday Mood" photo.By Alex Zidel
- GramMegan Thee Stallion Sensually Shakes Her Cakes In Hot Twerking VideoMegan Thee Stallion wakes up her hotties with a very sexy twerking video.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentChrissy Teigen Claps Back At Body Shaming Twitter User: "I’ve Had No Ass Forever""F**kin lames."By Chantilly Post
- MusicNicki Minaj & Her Boyfriend Look Fendi Fine In Ass-Grabbing PhotosNicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are still flexing their relationship goals all over social media.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMariah Carey's Former Assistant Reveals Singer Has Fake BootyThe ongoing lawsuit between Mariah Carey and her ex-assistant gets ugly.By Alex Zidel
- MusicGunna Caught Ogling Megan Thee Stallion's Booty & The Memes Have StartedGunna looks like he was enjoying the show.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPlayboi Carti Shows Off Iggy Azalea's Booty In Boo'd Up New PhotosIggy Azalea and Playboi Carti are happy in love.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Shows Off Her Booty On Tour: "Guess Them Ass Shots Wore Off"Nicki Minaj and her dancers are all about giving the audience a sexy show.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKhloe Kardashian Eyes Kendall Jenner's Booty With Blueface "Thotiana" ReferenceBooty runs in the family.By Alex Zidel