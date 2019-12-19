Megan Thee Stallion and Meek Mill have officially joined the lineup for the second annual Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival. Though the actual Super Bowl halftime show will be headlined by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, the Bud Light festival, in collaboration with EA Sports and On Location Experiences, takes place before the big game. The festival will begin on Thursday, January 30th and finish on Saturday, February 1st, preceding the 54th Super Bowl on Sunday, February 2nd. The lineup was announced on December 5th, with artists DaBaby and DJ Khaled set to perform on the Thursday, Guns N' Roses on the Friday, and Maroon 5 with a surprise special guest on the Saturday. This Wednesday, however, it was revealed that Megan and Meek will join DaBaby and Khaled on the Thursday for the EA Sports Bowl event of the festival, making for one lit opening night.

Shana Barry, Director of Experiential Marketing at Bud Light, said: "We have put together an incredible three nights of music with our partners at On Location Experiences and EA SPORTS for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. Adding two incredible artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Meek Mill to Thursday night’s lineup makes this festival lineup even stronger. We can’t wait to bring another unforgettable music experience and of course plenty of Bud Light to the Super Bowl this year." On Location Experiences' Executive Vice President of Events, Don Renzulli, said that his company is "thrilled" for these "great additions" to the EA SPORTS lineup "to kick off another unforgettable Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest.” Both Meek and Megan expressed their own excitement to perform at the festival in Miami. Meek revealed, "Miami is one of my favorite cities, so I know the energy during Super Bowl weekend is gonna be crazy. I can’t wait to take the stage at the EA SPORTS BOWL and give everyone an unforgettable show." Megan mirrored these sentiments, stating, "I’m thrilled to perform at EA SPORTS BOWL with Khaled, DaBaby, Meek and everyone. We’re going to bring the energy of hip-hop culture to the Super Bowl and all the fans down in Miami."