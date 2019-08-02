There is no denying that Megan Thee Stallion is the hottest female rapper in the game right now. She's been unleashing a steady flow of music for her fans to enjoy this summer and she even coined an entire movement, standing at the forefront of the Hot Girl Summer craze. The Houston Hottie has been performing on a regular basis, bringing her unique brand of Southern swag and raunch to a city near you as she continues to grow in popularity. Although her new single was delayed until next week, Meg is still keeping her fans entertained with tons of content, including a new video of herself bouncing her booty on stage in a pair of assless chaps.



Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Getting her fans amped up, Hot Girl Meg decided to put on a little show, rapping along to her lyrics and dropping down to the ground in a sensual manner. She proceeded to bump her tush up and down to the rhythm of the track, showing off all the goods in a pair of cut-out pants and a black thong. "I know these bitches want the recipe for this hot shit," she wrote on the post. Something tells us she's not about to give up the recipe that easily.

Peep the video below and keep an eye on Megan Thee Stallion. She's making huge moves, teaming up with Hype Williams on a Fever movie soon.