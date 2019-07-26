Watching the rise of Megan Thee Stallion has truly been fascinating. A few months ago, she was just a young girl with dreams of becoming a world-class performer. Then, things picked up so quickly and she's already considered one of the best female rappers in the game. Her ascent to the top can only be compared to somebody like Lil Nas X or Juice WRLD, who gained a tremendous amount of success with 1-2 songs before being catapulted into the spotlight. There is no question that Meg has a lot of help in her corner. She's been working with some of her idols, including Juicy J, and her unique approach to hip-hop has us breathing a sigh of relief. Still, she knows how to appeal to the masses, often sharing sensual videos of herself dropping it down low. Today was no different with the Houston Hottie sharing a clip of herself bouncing her booty up and down during a recent stage performance, putting her all into her craft.



Twerking is an art. Not everybody can do it and those who try may not always succeed. People like Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion have mastered the art of bouncing their asses ferociously as they rap into a microphone. This morning, the mind behind Hot Girl Summer put on her neon green attire and dropped to the ground, moving one cheek at a time to the enjoyment of everybody in the crowd.

Her comments section is full of thirsty dudes and women who want lessons from the rapper. If she's smart though, she'll keep some of her tricks to herself though. Shoutout to a legit star in the making, Meg Thee Stallion.