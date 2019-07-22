Megan Thee Stallion has been one of the biggest up-and-coming artists in hip-hop over the last year and was even placed on the XXL Freshman list for 2019. The artist is a part of a new brand of hip-hop that celebrates women empowerment and gives an opportunity to the girls to finally talk the talk that men have been spitting for ages. With this in mind, it shouldn't be a surprise that Megan is growing her fan base and has become one of the most popular newcomers out there.

Part of Megan's appeal is the fact that she can exude sexiness while also spitting solid bars. The artist knows how to take advantage of this during her performances and can usually be seen twerking and teasing the crowd. Even Meg seems to be a fan of her own work as she took to Instagram with a video from a recent performance and even complimented herself on her body.

"I’m just appreciating my lil curves in this video," Megan wrote.

In the video, she can be seen wearing short-cut jean shorts that show off the rapper's figure. You can tell she's feeling herself in the video and as you would imagine, so is the crowd.

Thanks to another video posted on the rapper's IG, it was revealed that she would be featured on Chance The Rapper's new album.