Another popular saying, another attempt to trademark it. Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer" slogan has become its own viral sensation, and the rapper is reportedly making sure that she owns the phrase. The leader of the "Hot Girls" has been sharing how people can have their own "Hot Girl Summer," and it has become so popular that the fellas have come up with a City Boys movement of their own. Earlier this month, a fan on Twitter advised Megan that she should look into trademarking her slogan, and the rapper shared that "it’s been in the process."

Billboard claims that they've confirmed "Hot Girl Summer" is close to being trademarked by Thee Stallion, just in time for the rapper to release her forthcoming anthem that will reportedly share the same name. Megan shared a snippet of the track on social media and although it has yet to be released, it's already trending on Apple Music. Hopefully, Megan can secure that trademark because there are major, big-time brands using the catchphrase in strategic marketing to promote their sales, specials, and events.

In case you missed it, Megan shared the definition of her slogan by saying, "Being a Hot Girl is about being unapologetically YOU, having fun, being confident, living YOUR truth , being the life of the party etc." Meanwhile, we previously reported that Cardi B's attempt to trademark her signature "Okurr" saying was denied, as U.S. Patent and Trademark officials stated that her slogan is a "widely-used commonplace expression."