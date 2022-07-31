If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion.

The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.

Megan Thee Stallion performing during Wireless Festival on July 8 -- Joseph Okpako/Getty Images

Thee Stallion stepped out in one of her signature looks as she took the stage, donning a dominatrix-style bright green bodysuit, complete with a thong-cut back to perfectly show off her booty as she endlessly twerked for fans.

The "WAP" hitmaker's long dark hair was worn straight, and she completed her sexy look with a pair of white patent leather boots that stopped just below the knee.

While she's been making waves for killing it on the festival circuit these past few months, Megan also recently announced that she's put the finishing touches on her sophomore album. "So happy [about] my album," she wrote. "It's finished. It's for the hotties. It's honest. It's me. It's real."

Ahead of the unnamed project's arrival, we've already received singles such as "Pressurelicious" with Future, "Plan B," which the Texas native previously debuted at Coachella, and "Sweetest Pie" with English songstress Dua Lipa.

Elsewhere at HARD Summer 2022, Lil Uzi Vert took to the stage to give their headlining set on Saturday (July 30) following the arrival of their RED & WHITE EP, and this evening, Porter Robinson is due to close things out after another successful year.

Check out more videos from Megan Thee Stallion's time on the stage below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

