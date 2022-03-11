Megan Thee Stallion Joins Dua Lipa On "Sweetest Pie"

It's yet another busy New Music Friday and the list of offerings includes Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion's new collaboration. Both women have been at the top of their games in the industry as they've created viral movements and stormed the charts, so it is only fitting that they join together for their high-energy pop-rap effort, "Sweetest Pie."

Dua Lipa famously added DaBaby on her hit song "Levitating," but following his controversial Rolling Loud scandal, she reportedly removed him from the track. Megan and DaBaby were once friends and collaborators, as well, but after he linked with Tory Lanez on a song, the pair have reportedly been estranged.

Meanwhile, Tory has also added his voice to the list of Friday (March 11) releases with his single "Cap." On it, he seems to diss Megan, who he has denied shooting back in 2020, as well as her boyfriend, rapper-songwriter Pardison Fontaine. It's quite the tangled web, but stream "Sweetest Pie" and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't be goin' through my phone 'cause that's the old me (Old me)

Ain't the only one tryna be my one and only (Tryna)

Real thick, movin' slow, that body like codeine

He a player but for Megan he cuttin' the whole team