It's almost HARD Summer time. For the first time ever, the veteran music festival will be expanding its lineup to cover three days, filling San Bernardino's NOS Events Center with live performances from your favourite hip-hop and EDM artists.

2022's headliners include Megan Thee Stallion on Friday, July 29th, Lil Uzi Vert on Saturday, July 30th, and Porter Robinson will be closing things out for patrons as the penultimate act on Sunday night. Other performers include Joji, Denzel Curry, Masego, Ski Mask the Slump God, and Three 6 Mafia, just to name a few.

The full lineup arrived on Tuesday (May 3rd), along with a press release that explains what attendees can expect this year. "HARD Summer 2022 will see the veteran festival push deeper and further into its singular blend of forward-thinking electronic music and cutting-edge hip-hop, as well as devoting more programming to rising artists of diverse backgrounds, spotlighting new sounds as they gain traction across the Internet and beyond," it reads.

If you're a fan of electronic music, you'll be happy to know that names like Australia's Alison Wonderland, France's Madeon, and Detroit's funkmaster GRiZ have all been tapped to take the stage, with a handful of up and comers also showing off their skills.





The California-based event truly has something for everyone, and with a new three-day lineup, there's endless amounts of fun to be had.

Tickets for HARD Summer 2022 go on sale this Friday, May 6th at 10 AM PT – get yours here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more news on all of the upcoming hip-hop music festivals.





