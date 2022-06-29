Megan Thee Stallion is a fan favorite no matter what she's doing, or where she's doing it. Whether it's fantastic performances, her public statements, her fashion, or her music, Meg always stirs up a reaction on social media and from the world at large. Her latest Instagram video, however, is really making waves for the Houston rapper's impressive and mesmerizing twerking skills.

The video shows Meg dancing to a New Orleans bounce classic, "Biggidy Bounce It" by Ha-Sizzle, and she's moving non-stop for a full 40 seconds. Megan was quite proud of her endurance and shouted out her roots, captioning the quickly-viral clip, "All home grown from da mf soufffff." Her friends behind the camera were praiseful, and so were the comments.

Many of the most popular responses to Meg's video are from other artists and celebrities. Stars like the City Girls, Coi Leray, and Latto just loved Meg in the comments.

Megan's known for killing it on Instagram with her twerking skills, something she recently showed off in Ibiza. The 27-year-old also revealed that her and Jay-Z bonding over Flamin' Hot Cheetos solidified her signing to Roc Nation. Meg said something that, considering this jaw-dropping video, makes sense as a mission statement: "I always need to really genuinely love it because I need to be authentic. I need to be Megan because if I can’t be Megan, who am I?"

