Glastonbury Festival is in full swing over in England, with performances from some of the biggest names in music spanning over five days. Billie Eilish, Ziggy Marley, Paul McCartney, HAIM, Diana Ross, Lorde, and Kendrick Lamar were all tapped to perform, along with Megan Thee Stallion, who used her stage time to share a message with her home state after the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade.

"Texas [is] really embarrassing me right now," the 27-year-old admitted to her audience on Saturday night. "I wanna have it on the record, that the hot boys and hot girls do not support this bullshit y'all campaigning for."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

After airing out her feelings, Thee Stallion encouraged the crowd to join her in a chant of "My body, my motherf*cking choice" at the top of their lungs.

That's not the only time the Houston native has spoken out in the past few days. Hours after Friday's ruling was made public, she used her Instagram platform to urge followers to join Planned Parenthood's Bans Off Our Bodies movement.

In the caption, she wrote, "The court has failed us all — but we won’t back down. I’m going to keep fighting because everyone deserves access to the care they need."

Lizzo has also been publicly condemning SCOTUS' decision, even promising to donate $500K from her upcoming tour (matched by Live Nation for a grand total of $1M) to Planned Parenthood and other essential organizations.





In lighter news, MTS showed off her incredible festival outfit on her feed, revealing that it was custom designed for her by Burberry's Riccardo Tisci.

Elsewhere at Glastonbury Festival, pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo dedicated her performance of "F*ck You" to the U.S. Supreme Court as a result of their harmful decision – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

