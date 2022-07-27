Although recent news stated that she was named in a copyright infringement lawsuit, a court case isn't stopping Megan Thee Stallion's hustle. The Houston rapper has been jet-setting around the world as festival season has kept her booked and busy, but it's not just concerts that have occupied her time. As her "Plan B" single continues to rack up streaming numbers, Megan revealed today (July 26) that she has completed his sophomore album.

The announcement came as a brief mention on her Instagram Story that showed that the rapper was in the studio.



Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

"So happy abt my album [fire emoji] it's finished [fire emoji] it's for the hotties [fire emoji] it's honest [fire emoji] it's me [fire emoji] it's real [ fire emoji," she wrote over the image. In another Story slide, Megan also teased a collaboration with fellow Houston artist Sauce Walka. "Ya spill me [water emojis]," she wrote while tagging the rapper in the post.

It doesn't seem like either of them is looking to give out any hints as to what to expect, as Sauce reposted Megan's Story but didn't add any context. Thee Stallion's fans are already questioning her about when they can expect the album to arrive, but we'll all have to wait for more information. The project follows a string of releases from Megan including 2021's Something for the Hotties, and 2020's double drops of her debut Good News and mixtape Suga.

Check out Megan Thee Stallion's posts below.



Instagram



Instagram