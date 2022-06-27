Megan Thee Stallion talked a lot of shit on her "Plan B" single, though one of the Hot Girl Coach's most recent TikTok's proves that she can back it up (in more ways than just one).

On Sunday (June 26), the Houston native uploaded a video that finds her dancing away to "Falsetto" by The-Dream in a black hoodie and leggings combo. Her moves were undeniably smooth, but as Thee Stallion leaned forward to get to some extreme twerking, viewers were exposed to a box of plan B, or the morning after pill, propped up on her suitcase.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Not only does the hilarious incident perfectly line up with the arrival of the 27-year-old's track (it debuted weeks ago but now that Hot Girl Summer has arrived it's bound to make a comeback), but it also coincides with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, resulting in the loss of access to family planning for millions.

Thee Stallion spoke out about the impact this decision will have during her set at Glastonbury over the weekend, even getting the crowd to join her in a chant of "my body, my motherf*cking choice."

"Texas [is] really embarrassing me right now," she said. "I wanna have it on the record, that the hot boys and hot girls do not support this bullshit y'all campaigning for."

As the plan B TikTok continues to make rounds online, some are making jokes about the possibilities about what could've gone down in the bedroom between MTS and her man, Pardison Fontaine, especially after we saw them tear up the dance floor with some wild moves in New York recently




