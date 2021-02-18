One of the internet's favorite punching bags, Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill, just can't catch a break. The 33-year-old artist went viral this weekend after his parking lot altercation with controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, jumping into a back-and-forth woofing match with The Game's manager Wack 100 over it. As people continue to react to his fight with the admitted federal informant 6ix9ine, Meek Mill is back in the headlines for another questionable move.



On Wednesday night, the internet finally found a song from Meek Mill and Lil Baby that leaked late last year, blowing it up on social media because of one of Meek's lyrics. "And if I ever lack I’m going out with my chopper, it be another Kobe," raps Meek on the song, referencing the death of the basketball legend from a tragic helicopter crash. Many have considered the lyric to be disrespectful, calling out the rapper for recording it and even invoking cancel culture, urging fans to reconsider supporting him. While the line is possibly pretty harmful, Meek doesn't appear to be too shook about the public's reaction to it.

He reacted on Twitter, posting, "somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it.... y’all internet antics cannot stop me ....sh*t like zombie land or something! Lol." He continued, adding, "They paying to influence y’all now ... its almost like mind control 'wake up'."

Meek Mill remains a trending topic on the microblogging platform on Thursday morning as people continue to react to the leaked bar, which has now been removed from the internet. In addition, the account that went viral by posting it was suspended, meaning that Meek (or his label) likely took matters pretty seriously, ordering a copyright strike.



