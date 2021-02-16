Things got a little out of hand after Wack 100, known for being The Game and Blueface's manager, jumped into the feud between Tekashi 6ix9ine and Meek Mill. This weekend, 6ix9ine ran up on Meek Mill at the club, instigating and randomly quoting Pooh Shiesty during an altercation in the parking lot. The Brooklyn rapper has been clowned consistently for his involvement in the fight, and so has Meek Mill for dragging it with comments on social media.

Wack 100 chimed in and claimed that "the rat is up one", which Meek did not take kindly to. He spent much of his energy combatting Wack 100 with heated messages on the man's pages, and it looks like Wack 100 took to the studio to get his aggression out. A few hours ago, Wack posted a video of himself in the booth, previewing a new diss track that he will release on Tuesday for Meek Mill.

"Single dropping in the morning: #TheRatAttackedTheCat," said Wack as his caption. He also shared a video reenactment of the shenanigans between Meek and 6ix9ine, showing a man in a rat costume getting thrown against a car as he yelled "Back In Blood" lyrics.

6ix9ine's comeback effort has been eventful as he continues to tease new music on social media. His altercation with Meek was likely a ploy to generate attention to his career resurgence, which he hopes will take off following the unfortunate sales figures for his latest album TattleTales.

We'll keep you posted on this developing story when/if Wack 100 actually releases the diss record.