Usually, snippets of songs are a cause for celebration for Rap fans as they get to hear a teaser of what's to come from their favorite artists, but it didn't work out so well for Meek Mill. The Philadelphia rapper has often previewed new songs for his fans and this time, a collaboration between him and Lil Baby surfaced on a fan page for the Atlanta star. Weeks ago, Meek teased a collaboration with Baby and Lil Durk, but it's unclear if this snippet is from the same track.



Brad Barket / Stringer / Getty Images

There was only but a brief clip of the song posted to social media and soon, the internet was ablaze due to a lyric reportedly spouted by the rapper. "And if I ever lack I’m going out with my choppa it be another Kobe / Sh*t I can tell they ain't never know me," rapped Meek. Moments later, Lil Baby says, "I damn near wanna have a son so I can name him Kobe." Fans didn't take issue with Baby's line, but they vocalized their ire by the thousands about Meek's bars.

This controversy comes on the tails of Meek's confrontation with Tekashi 6ix9ine and the online beef with Wack 100. You can check out the snippet for yourself below along with a few reactions. Let us know if you think Meek's rhymes were disrespectful or if you think people are making too much of nothing.