It's been a lackluster return to the limelight for Tekashi 6ix9ine. His release from prison provided a moment of collective Internet curiosity but even the "GUMMO" rapper has been recycling the same methods that got him hot in the first place. He's gone at Snoop Dogg, Lil Durk, and Meek Mill as some sort of promotional tactic for whatever he has in the pipeline yet its often overshadowed the music he put out.

He finally ran into Meek Mill outside of a club last night. A clip of that exchange has gone viral across the Internet. Both rappers shared their respective POVs on Instagram during their shouting match. On Meek's end, 6ix9ine is seen lunging at him as he trashes the Philly MC for walking around with security. "I GOT MY OWN FIRE I DON'T NEED SECURITY IN THE CLUB," is what 6ix9ine screamed at Meek with his own security detail preventing him from getting into another situation where he'd have to testify. It was only afew days ago Pooh Shiesty denounced Tekashi 6ix9ine a few days ago.

6ix9ine's footage shows him alleging Meek Mill's security is actually police. "You pussy, n***a," 6ix9ine yelled. "STOP LETTING THESE RAPPERS LIE TO YOU! THEY TO TOUGH FOR SECURITY MEEK MILL RUNNING AROUND WITH POLICE!!! THIS HOW YOU EXPOSE THESE FAKE GANGSTAS," Tekashi wrote on his IG post before taking it down.

In the aftermath of the situation, Meek Mill offered more clarity behind the situation. He insisted that he didn't run into Tekashi but rather, was approached after 6ix9ine waited in the parking lot for him. "We did not run into each other. I was getting in my car he just popped out. We almost was smoking on the 6ix9ine for the love of a viral moment... he tryna get something locked up no cap," Meek tweeted. "Then he said a Pooh Shiesty bar to me," he continued with a slew of laughing emojis.