The years-old feud between Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill took a wild turn today with both rappers making savage accusations against one another on social media. It all started when Meek Mill "liked" a meme about Minaj's current husband Kenneth Petty, which ultimately kicked off a rampage on the Queen's end. She accused her ex-boyfriend of beating up women, even claiming that he filmed himself attacking his own sister, spitting on her and throwing punches. Meek rebutted by bringing up the child rape case involving Jelani Maraj, the Queens rapper's brother. Things are presently cooling off after intense developments kept piling on earlier and now, Meek Mill is finally addressing the initial allegations spewed by Minaj.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Speaking on the accusations of him being a woman-beater, Meek Mill vehemently denied that he's ever laid his hands on a female, writing the following:

"For clarification I don’t hit women and I won’t let my interviews be filled with question about her or any situation to do with her when I come out to do press for my new album! No devils tricks."

There is a lot to unpack here. On the positive side of things, Meek Mill is confirming that a new album is on the way and hinting that it could be here sooner than expected. On another note, Meek claims that the allegations Nicki is making are untrue, refusing to even entertain the topic during future press runs.

What do you make of all that's happened today between Meek and Nicki?



Theo Wargo/Getty Images