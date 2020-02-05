Meek Mill got into a verbal altercation with Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty last week after running into each other at a high-end boutique and now, his mind remains on the newly-married couple. The Philadelphia rapper famously dated Nicki Minaj for a minute before things got ugly. Their break-up has caused them to throw incessant jabs at one another in their music, with both stars clearly still in their feelings about how messy things got. On Meek's side of the beef against his ex, his most recent moves on social media seem to show that he's not finished trolling Minaj yet. Mill activated his Insta fingers according to The Shade Room, double-tapping a meme created to humiliate Kenneth Petty for his outfit and letting that do all the speaking for him.



Larry Busacca/Getty Images

A since-deleted post by a clothing designer followed by Meek Mill was clowning Kenneth Petty for his drip, editing him into the window at a Jimmy Jazz store. Meek found the post humorous, "liking" it before it was taken down but that came after somebody had taken a screenshot as evidence.

Of course, Meek isn't actually saying anything about the meme. Maybe his fingers slipped or he just giggled at it with no malicious intent. However, given the context, we wouldn't say this is that hard of a reach.

Peep the post below.